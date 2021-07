Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the far east side early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Wingate Court around 2:25 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire happened inside the apartment complex’s laundry facility building.

No one was inside, and there were no injuries. It’s believed the fire caused about $75,000 in damages.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause.