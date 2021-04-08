Crews respond to fire at 2 vacant homes; Scene just 4 blocks away from earlier overnight fire on W. 29th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to a fire at two vacant homes on the near northwest side Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 1200 block of W. 29th St. around 5 a.m.

Upon arriving on scene, firefighters saw flames visible from two homes. They were both vacant. The fire took out most of the roof and rear walls of the houses.

No one was hurt. Officials are looking into the possibility of arson.

Neighbors said the homes were in the process of being renovated and people would sometimes stay there.

Crews responded to an earlier fire in the 800 block (4 blocks away) of W. 29th Street. That fire was reported just before midnight and involved one empty home and one occupied home. Two firefighters were treated to heat exhaustion injuries.