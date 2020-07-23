Crews rescue woman who held onto tree after getting caught up in swift waters on west side

INDIANAPOLIS – Several agencies were involved in rescuing a woman from Eagle Creek Thursday morning.

According to Speedway Fire Department Battalion Chief Everett Cheney, multiple units were dispatched at 7:09 a.m. A woman had been nearly swept away by swift waters in Eagle Creek.

Crews found her clinging to a tree just east of the Lynhurst bridge at 7:42 a.m.

The fire department conducted a rope rescue to bring her to shore and then used a rescue basket to pull her out of the water.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Cheney said she was alert and conscious but showed signs of hypothermia.

The water was extremely fast and cold due to recent storms, Cheney said.

Eighteen units from three fire departments responded, along with two police departments and three boat teams.

The assisting agencies included the Wayne Township Fire Department, Speedway Police Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, IEMS and IMPD.