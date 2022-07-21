ANDERSON, Ind. – Crews rescued a man and a juvenile from a lake in Anderson.

Just before 7 o’clock Tuesday evening, crews were called out to Rangeline Nature Preserve in Anderson for a water rescue.

“The water is high; the current is fast. It can sweep you under quickly,” said Dave Cravens, Anderson Fire Chief.

Officials say a juvenile was in a kayak and fell out. The man he was with was on shore and saw the boy in distress. The man called 911 and went in the water to try and help the boy. When crews arrived, both victims were in the water, and both needed to be rescued.

“They were both treading water when we showed up,” said Chief Cravens.

Within 20 minutes, crews had both victims safely in the boat. The man was okay. The boy was taken to the hospital just to be checked out.

“There is always a chance that it could go the other way and be a recovery, especially trying to locate them on the water. Again, we were able to locate them fast and get them to safety,” said Chief Cravens.

Officials are using this water rescue as a reminder for everyone especially as Hoosiers will be hitting the water during this heat wave.

“You want to be aware of your surroundings. You want to swim with two people, have two kayaks, an oar, a safety rope, a safety whistle so people can locate you,” said Chief Cravens.

The two people rescued were not wearing life jackets. Officials are reminding everyone to wear a life jacket, no matter how good of a swimmer you think you are.

Crews will be on standby during this heat wave, hoping if they are called out it ends just like this one did.

“(We are) very relieved, very thankful,” said Chief Cravens.

There were several agencies that assisted on this rescue including Anderson Police, Madison County Sheriff, Chesterfield Police and Indiana DNR-Conservation.