Crews recover body of Elwood man from White River in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – An investigation is underway after an Elwood man’s body was recovered from the White River in Hamilton County Sunday.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, first responders were dispatched to the area near the White River and State Road 13 just after 8 p.m. after a man was found submerged in the water.

The DNR said 37-year-old Charles E. Bond had been leaping from a homemade platform into the river; he struck an object while jumping and didn’t resurface.

A kayaker located Bond, whose body was recovered by first responders.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, White River Township Fire Department and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office assisted DNR in the response.

The incident remains under investigation, and autopsy results are pending.