Crews recover body, car from pond on northeast side

Photo from the scene by Jesse Wells

INDIANAPOLIS– Authorities say car was found submerged in a retention pond with a body inside on the city’s northeast side.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Pendleton Way, just east of I-465 and north of 38th Street, Wednesday morning.

Photo from the scene by Jesse Wells

Photo from the scene by Jesse Wells

A car was found in the pond and a man’s body was located inside the vehicle.

Police say they don’t know at this time why he left the roadway. The car drove through a fence before going into the pond.

It’s unclear at this time how long the body has been there.