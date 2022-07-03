With the Fourth of July holiday Monday, multiple firework shows are planned around central Indiana to celebrate Independence Day.

That includes downtown, where preparations were underway Sunday to set up the city’s show. Crews have been working for the past couple of days to set up all of the tubes needed to launch off the rockets.

On Sunday, they began loading the shells into the tubes, wiring each one as they went. Each rocket is set to go off in a sequence, with the organizers telling us the show will be unique to tomorrow.

“It’s all going to be based on the speed of the music, the songs, in what order so it’s always going to be different and the choreographers using the computer can help choreograph that,” Mark Hart, lead pyrotechnician at Pyrotecnico, said. “So, it’s really not the same show, not the same show twice.”

The crews recommend trying to find a spot a few blocks away from where they’ll launch to have the best view of the show. The show is set to start at 10 p.m. after the Indianapolis Indians’ game.

