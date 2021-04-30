Crews from four departments respond to fire at OmniSource Recycling

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews from four departments are responding to a fire at OmniSource Recycling Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:46 p.m. before escalating to a second alarm fire due to high winds in the area. The Wayne Township Fire Department said more than 30 pieces of equipment from four fire departments were working to gain control of the fire as of Friday afternoon.

The department said Holt Road remains open at this time, but driving water needs may cause the road to be closed to bring more water supply into the area. Visibility on surface streets in the area is almost zero, so the department advises people to avoid Raymond street south of the plant until the fire is under control.

The Marion County Health Department advised all people living within 2 miles south and southeast of the fire to shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems in all structures due to a large amount of smoke.