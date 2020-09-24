Crews battle fire at west side home; 3 firefighters injured after falling through floor

INDIANAPOLIS – Three firefighters suffered slight injuries while battling a west side house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, crews were called to the 4700 block of Melrose just after 4:30 a.m.

Crews originally thought a family was inside but determined they weren’t at home at the time.

Three firefighters were hurt after falling through the floor while looking for anyone inside. The firefighters were checked at the scene before returning to work.

Officials estimated the damage between $125,000 and $150,000 and said the home was a total loss. The American Red Cross was helping the family find a place to stay.

The cause remains under investigation.