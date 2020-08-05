Crawfordsville schools superintendent announces staff member tested positive for COVID-19

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. —The superintendent of Crawfordsville Community School Corporation announced a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Scott Bowling made the announcement Wednesday morning. He said the staff member is not a teacher, and five other staff members are quarantined as a precaution.

“As you have probably seen in the news, many school districts have had to quarantine students and staff members due to a positive case or close contact with someone who tests positive. Please understand that masks, social distancing, and proper hand-washing techniques are effective in preventing the spread of this virus. However, despite our best efforts, we will in all likelihood have positive cases this school year. When we learn of positive cases, we will work with the Montgomery County Health Department to notify staff and families of the person infected, and contact tracing will begin immediately. One positive case is not going to force us into full distance learning like it did last spring.

As we begin this school year, please make sure that you are assessing the health of your children daily and keep them home if they are exhibiting any symptoms. Thanks as always for your support. Despite the difficulty of this crisis, we are determined to provide the best educational experiences possible.”

Dr. Scott Bowling, Crawfordsville Community School Corporation superintendent