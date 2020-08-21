Crawfordsville man arrested for murder after woman is found dead near bridge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – A Crawfordsville man in jail, accused of murdering a woman in Montgomery County.

The victim’s body was found along a bridge just west of Crawfordsville.

Sheriff’s officers were called to the bridge on CR 225 W overlooking Sugar Creek early Thursday and found a woman’s body just east of this bridge.

Investigators believe the body was dumped at that location between 1 a.m.- 4 a.m., although it’s not clear exactly where the murder took place.

A few hours following that discovery, Crawfordsville police were called to investigate a missing person report, after a woman had reportedly disappeared.

Police believe the two reports are connected and later in the same day arrested 44-year-old Michael Parks for murder, although Parks has not yet been formally charged with the crime.

Right now police and prosecutors won’t provide a motive for the murder and didn’t explain the exact relationship between the suspect and victim.

However, the police chief made clear they believe the killing is an isolated incident and there is no additional danger to the public.

Parks remains behind bars tonight at the Montgomery County jail where he’s being held without bond.