A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Cree in Ned, Ky., (Timothy D. Easley/The Associated Press)

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.– As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month.

Crawfordsville’s Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene and Montgomery County emergency responders will hold the final hours of a donation drive for the state on Tuesday.

Hoosier hospitality knows no borders, and the local church is sharing that love with our neighbors in Kentucky.

“We can’t do a lot of things, but we can do something,” Pastor Mark Roberts said.

When Pastor Roberts saw the devastation in eastern Kentucky, he knew exactly what that something would be. His church has stepped in with severe weather relief trucks in Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, and Florida. Now he’s ready to do it again.

“We need help. We’re doing good, but we’d love to fill this trailer with 21 skids. We’re getting there, but we’re really slow right now,” the pastor explained.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency hopes to fill in the gap by managing this relief operation.

“Knowing how to set up a logistical staging area and how to bring in commodities, it’s just something that we want to do for the people of Kentucky, and it could help us because we might need it too,” said Shari Harrington, Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director.

Together, the church and county officials will collect donations and deliver them to flood victims.

“We want to raise awareness for the folks in Kentucky. They need it so, so desperately right now,” Harrington said.

They’re asking Hoosiers to help provide basic necessities, like non-perishable food, baby formula and diapers. They also want to give Kentucky families cleaning supplies.

“Our community has a big heart, and why not? It comes together,” the pastor said “We always have the people that volunteer to take the trucks down.”

And with Hoosiers’ help, these organizers say we all can make a difference.

Tuesday is the last day to bring donations to the site from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1201 Elmore Street at the country emergency operations center. Wednesday, the team will drive those donations and deliver them to Kentucky residents and area churches.

For a full list of what resources flood victims need most, click here for church contact information.

Meanwhile, CBS4’s parent company, Nexstar, is partnering with a regional organization to be a part of the relief efforts. Christian Appalachian Project, CAP, is a local non-profit providing disaster relief services.

Right now, you can give a monetary donation and help get our neighbors back on their feet. Find more information on ways to support Kentucky and charity, here.