Crashes close I-465 Northbound by I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — Two crashes on I-465 Northbound resulted in traffic issues Thursday night.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened near I-70 on Indy’s east side. The first crash happened when a motorcycle fell off and was hit by another vehicle. The rider was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second crash happened when police say a driver slowed down to look at the crash. Another driver rear-ended the first driver, spinning into the path of a semi.

One of the drivers was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The area is expected to be closed off until around 11 p.m. Avoid the area if possible.