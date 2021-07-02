Crash on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 dead, 3 others wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one dead and three wounded Friday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) said the crash happened at the intersection of South State Avenue and Southeastern Avenue around 5:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a Dodge Avenger and Ford Escape that were involved in a crash. One of the drivers was ejected from the vehicle and was pinned underneath the other vehicle.

Crews were able to extricate the driver and transported them to the hospital in critical condition. The IFD said the driver of the other vehicle did not survive the impact and was pronounced dead. A passenger from each vehicle was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation into the crash indicates the driver of the Dodge Avenger was traveling northbound on state at a high rate of speed and collided with the Ford Escape.

The IMPD is investigating the crash as of the time of this report.