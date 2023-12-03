ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash that left one dead on an Indiana Toll Road Sunday morning.

According to a release from ISP at approximately 5:58 a.m. Sunday deputies from Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to reports of a crashed vehicle in a wooded area near the County Road 10 overpass on the Indiana Toll Road. When deputies arrived they found a blue 2021 Dodge Ram in the trees, appearing to have left the Toll Road.

Preliminary investigation by ISP indicated that the Dodge was traveling westbound when it ran off the north side of the roadway. The car then hit the guardrail causing it to roll eventually coming to a rest in the wooded area. The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old from Middlebury, IN was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

Excessive speed and alcohol are suspected to play a role in the crash. The driver was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.