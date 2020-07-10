Crash on I-70 in Wayne County leaves multiple dead

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a fiery crash on I-70 Thursday evening.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on I-70 just west of the Cambridge City exit. The crash site was just west of the construction zone.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a Chevrolet car and a semi pulling a box trailer off the left side of the road engulfed in flames. Fire Departments from Cambridge City, Green Forks and Hagerstown responded to put out the flames. The department said there were multiple fatalities in the passenger vehicle.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates it happened after a semi was driving eastbound when the driver came upon the traffic slowed to merge for a construction zone. Police say the semi driver failed to slow down and hit the passenger car, pushing it forward and into the back of another semi.

The semi continued to push the car into the left lane and off the road where the vehicles burst into flames. Police say a passerby was able to pull the driver out of the car. The driver was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the first semi escaped the burning vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second semi was uninjured. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says the preliminary investigation indicates that drugs played a factor in the crash. Criminal charges are forthcoming in the case.

I-70 eastbound was closed at the crash site and remained closed as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.