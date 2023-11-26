INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on I-70 in Indianapolis left a person in serious condition Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis Fire Department, emergency personnel were dispatched to I-70 eastbound near mile marker 86 at approximately 4:17 a.m. on a report of a minor vehicle accident.

When IFD units arrived on scene, they determined a person was trapped under a semi. Officials reported that IFD requested tactical units for heavy extrication at 4:28 a.m. The person was freed from underneath the semi at 5:10 a.m. and transported to Eskenazi Hospital at 5:17 a.m., per a press release.

IFD indicated that the person who was trapped under the semi was in “serious” condition as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the semi was working for Amazon, per IFD. The driver was checked out on scene and then released.

The driver told IFD that they were headed to New Jersey after picking up a load of goods from an Amazon warehouse in Oklahoma City.

A debris field formed as a result of the crash. IFD reported that the debris stretched about 300 feet along the right shoulder of the road.

The driver reportedly told IFD that they pulled over almost immediately after the car hit their semi.

Indiana State Police are currently investigating the crash. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was also dispatched to the scene to provide assistance.