Crash on I-65 near North Split leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis.
State Troopers were called to I-65 near the North Split in reference to a crash shortly after midnight Saturday.
ISP tells us at least one person has been confirmed dead as a result of the crash.
It’s unclear if this accident involved one vehicle or multiple cars.
INDOT currently has all southbound lanes shut down as authorities work on the crash.
Drivers should avoid the area as the lane closures are expected to last for several hours.
FOX59 is working to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.