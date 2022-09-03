INDIANAPOLIS — A large crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis has caused heavy traffic and lane closures.

The crash, which the Indiana Dept. of Transportation said occurred near I-65’s 113 mile marker, has caused all southbound lanes of the interstate to close between 21st and Meridian streets. The closures, INDOT said, are expected to last until around 8:30 p.m.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved. All traffic, INDOT said, is being diverted at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr./West Street exit.