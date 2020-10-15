Crash on I-65 in Boone County shuts down interstate, leaves 2 critically injured

LEBANON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a crash left two people critically injured Thursday afternoon.

The Center Township Fire Department said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 141 mile marker of I-65. The crash involved three semis and a passenger vehicle. The crash left the two occupants of the passenger vehicle in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation into the crash indicates the passenger vehicle’s driver was northbound on I-65 when they hit a semi, causing the passenger vehicle to cross the median and get hit by two more semis.

The passenger vehicle ended up in the median. One of the semis ended up in a steep embankment. The other two semis were able to safely stop.

The crash and investigation led the area of southbound I-65 to close for the duration of the investigation. Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane with intermittent closures.