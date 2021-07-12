Crash on east side kills 1 after car goes into pond

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a car went into a pond on the east side of Indianapolis.
Around 2:20 a.m., Indianapolis fire rescue crews were sent to the 34th and Shadeland area for a report of a car in the water.
Crews found a Toyota SUV fully submerged in a pond outside of a nearby business. One male passenger in the SUV had made it out of the vehicle on his own and was helped up the embankment by bystanders.
The driver, a woman, was still in the vehicle. Dive crews located the driver inside the vehicle around 2:50 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:59 a.m.
Fire officials say the depth of where the car was found was between 6 and 7 feet.
They believe the driver was headed southbound on Shadeland when she left the road, crossed the ditch, and entered the pond about 50 yards off Shadeland.