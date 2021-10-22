Crash on E. Washington sends 1 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

Just before 1:40 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a serious crash near E. Washington Street and Burbank Road.

Officers say a car flipped in the area and hit several power lines.

No other drivers were hurt in the initial crash, but a semi did get tangled in the debris and downed power lines from the crash. Authorities had to briefly close the road for cleanup.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

