Crash numbers drop significantly during state-wide stay-home order

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Police in central Indiana are reporting one positive outcome during the COVID-19 pandemic; a significant decrease in motor vehicle accidents.

“Less people getting injured, less property damage is going to be beneficial,” said Johnson County Chief Deputy, Andy Barnhart. “It’s one of the, I guess, a silver lining in all the bad news we’ve been getting.”

In the 8-county area surrounding and including Indianapolis, police agencies reported a total of 4,775 crashes in April 2019. In April 2020, that number was down to 1,913, a roughly 60 percent decrease in crashes.

“I’ve been doing this for nearly 40 years and I’ve never seen a drop in anything like this,” said Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

Barnhart said normal fluctuations in accident numbers from year to year are usually limited to 10 or 20 percent. The 60 percent decrease in April is a direct result of travel restrictions and Indiana’s stay-home order, he said.

“I think it’s pretty obvious when you look around on the streets in the areas around Indianapolis that traffic overall is down in general,” Barnhart said.

Mellinger pointed out the effects of the travel restrictions go beyond accident numbers. With so many Hoosiers staying home, officers had more time to perform duties other than traffic patrols. He noted that Madison County saw property security checks increase by more than 2,000 percent. The county also had a significant reduction in criminal arrests.

“Which showed me that a larger number of criminal arrests come from traffic stops than they do other activity,” Mellinger said.

Nobody expects accident numbers to remain as low as they were through April. As Indiana begins the process of reopening, police expect traffic and resulting accidents to gradually being increasing in the weeks to come.

“Combination of the weather getting warmer, and more people being out, I think everybody’s ready to be out of the house and back to business,” Barnhart said. “I think we’re going to see it going back at least to normal, if not higher than normal levels.”

“Right now, we’re just bracing for all this activity to pick back up and see what happens,” Mellinger said.