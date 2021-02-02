Crash involving semi backs up traffic near north split on I-65

Semi tipped on I-65 after crash near north split in downtown Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirmed a semi with a box-style trailer flipped on southbound Interstate 65 after a crash with a passenger car, bringing traffic to a standstill.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the north split with Interstate 70.

As a result, the I-65 SB collector ramp is closed.

You can check out INDOT’s traffic map to see real-time traffic conditions.

The driver of the passenger car was taken to the hospital. She was conscious at the scene.

The semi driver was not injured.

It’s not clear what the semi was hauling, but its contents did not spill onto the roadway.

The tipped semi has been pushed to the shoulder, and responders are working to clear the scene as soon as possible.