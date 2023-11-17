GAS CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police made a drug arrest after investigating a crash on I-69 Wednesday night.

According to a press release, officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-69 northbound near mile marker 263 shortly after 11 p.m.

When state troopers and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene, they located 26-year-old Maiazah Z. Wright of Gas City, Indiana. Crash investigators also discovered drug paraphernalia and approximately 87 pills, according to ISP.

The pills field-tested positive for fentanyl and weighed more than 10 grams, per ISP.

Wright was transported from the scene of the crash for a medical checkout. According to ISP, Wright was later arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a marijuana, paraphernalia and a narcotic drug.

Dealing in a narcotic drug — the most serious of the charges Wright faces — is a Level 2 Felony in Indiana. The maximum penalty for a Level 2 Felony in the Hoosier State is a 30-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.