Crash in Hancock County Friday claims one life

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Friday evening, emergency personnel responded to a serious vehicle crash involving a car and a semi. The crash happened on I-70 westbound near the 109 mile marker.

When first responders arrived, they found a semi in a ditch off of the road and a passenger car that was heavily damaged. An adult male had been ejected from the passenger vehicle. He was found unresponsive and unconscious. Despite life-saving efforts, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital to be treated with only minor injuries. Preliminary investigation by ISP determined that the passenger car left the roadway, into the median, then came back into the lanes, hitting the semi. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.