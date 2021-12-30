Crash in Delphi claims life of man

DELPHI, Ind. — A two-vehicle crash left a Delphi man dead Wednesday night.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Old State Road 25 approximately one quarter mile southwest of Delphi, Indiana. When a deputy arrived on the scene, they found extensive damage to a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro passenger car and a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicle.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates the person driving the Jeep crossed the center line, hitting the Chevrolet head-on. The driver of the Jeep was transported to a Lafayette-area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The diver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police suspect alcohol and drugs to be a factor in the crash. An initial blood test conducted on the Jeep’s driver at the hospital indicated his alleged blood alcohol content measured at .29%, over three times the legal Indiana limit.

Once the investigation and toxicology results are obtained, a final report will be filed with Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas McLeland for review of possible criminal charges.