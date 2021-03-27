Crash in Clinton County claims 1 life

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A two-vehicle crash in Clinton County left one person dead Friday evening.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 400 East, just north of County Road 250 South.

An initial investigation inducates that a white 2000 Nissan Sentra, driven by Larry Abbott, was northbound on County Road 400 East whie a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Todd Castle, was southbound at the same location. For some reason, Larry’s vehicle left the roadway before reentering and hitting Todd’s vehicle.

Larry was transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died. Todd was treated at the scene by medics.

The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.