Crash in Boone County injures 2 cyclists

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Two cyclists were injured after a crash in Eagle Township Friday evening.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday. A driver hit two cyclists near Eagles Nest Boulevard and Indianapolis Road in Eagle Township.

The cyclists were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from moderate to severe. The office says the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The office asked people to avoid the area while crash reconstructionists investigated the scene of the crash.