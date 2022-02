BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Friday, just after 10:00 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff responded to a crash near the 3700 block of Lost Man’s Lane.

According to police, the vehicle is said to have left the road and flipped over. Preliminary investigation shows that speed may have been a factor in the crash. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old, was killed and the teen passenger, age unavailable, had no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update when we have gathered more information.