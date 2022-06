GREENFIELD, Ind. – Drivers should expect delays this morning on I-70 near Greenfield.

Westbound traffic is stopped for several miles after a personal injury crash at exit 104. A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the westbound lanes are closed and would remain that way for at least an hour.

The department also said eastbound lanes would likely close so the helicopter and its crew could safely do their job.