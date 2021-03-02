Crash claims life of 24-year-old Logansport woman

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Cass County are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Logansport woman.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to U.S. 35 near the intersection of U.S. 24 just before 8:30 Monday morning.

Investigators said Jamie Pay, 24, was headed southbound on U.S. 35 when she struck the back of a tractor trailer. The vehicles were both in the left lane of the two-lane highway before the crash. After the impact, Pay’s Chevrolet Equinox spun and came to rest on the right lane of the highway.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s department that the semi driver was backing up with his hazard lights before the crash. The driver was allegedly trying to turn eastbound onto U.S. 24 after initially missing the turn.

Pay was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cass County Coroner’s Office.

The semi driver was not hurt.