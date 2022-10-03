WASHINGTON, D.C. — If you have this hair dryer brush, stop using it immediately. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it poses an electrocution hazard.

The CPSC said the AIQRZBI and IGIA handheld hair dryer brushes were sold exclusively on Amazon. They were sold in multiple colors and styles, some with interchangeable brush heads.

IGIA branded hair dryer brush

AIQRZBI branded hair dryer brush

When turned on, air enters at the base of the handle, a heating element warms the air, and the air exits through openings along the length of the hairbrush. The commission is warning people about the brushes because they can lack an immersion protection device.

This device prevents electrocution by shutting off the device if it gets immersed in, or otherwise contacts, water. The CPSC has determined that hair dryers lacking required integral immersion protection present substantial product hazards.

The products were sold under the following Amazon Standard Identification Numbers (ASIN).

ASIN Seller B09KNTBB7B ICHERRY STORE B08SR7PLPK Pllaxo Inc.

The CPSC is warning people not to buy or sell these hair dryer brushes. They should stop using them, cut the cord and throw them away. They also encourage people to report dangerous products or product-related injuries to www.SaferProducts.gov