WASHINGTON, D.C. — Consumer protection advocates are urging people to stop using some All-Terrain Vehicles marketed toward youth due to several safety issues.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Go-Bowen’s Sonora, Monster, Sahara-X and Mars youth ATV models do not comply with federal safety standards. This includes the mechanical suspension and parking brake requirements, which are in place to prevent serious injury or death. The “Monster” model also exceeds the maximum speed allowed for vehicles intended for children ages 6 and older.

The CPSC is putting out the consumer alert because Go-Bowen has refused to conduct a voluntary recall of the non-compliant ATVs. The commission is continuing to pursue a recall.

The ATVs were sold in-store and online through multiple outlets. The Sonora and Mars models were sold starting in 2013, and all models stopped being sold in July 2021.

The ATVs have “Go-Bowen” or “GBmoto” decals and have a metal plate affixed to the front frame with the model name, product type, “Electric kids Mini Quad” and the manufacturer name, “YongKang Dingchang Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.”

Go-Bowen Mars Electric Youth ATV

Go-Bowen Sahara-X Electric Youth ATV

Go-Bowen Monster Electric Youth ATV

Go-Bowen Sonora Electric Youth ATV

CPSC urges consumers to stop using these ATVs immediately and to report any incidents of involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.