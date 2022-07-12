WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people not to ride an electric unicycle because they may catch on fire.

The CPSC issued the warning after a report of a fire associated with King Song electric unicycle model number KS-16S. The fire resulted in smoke inhalation injuries to two people and caused substantial property damage to a commercial building.

After the CPSC learned about the incident, they tested the product. The commission determined that the battery pack can overheat, presenting the risk of a fire. Despite this finding, the CPSC said King Song and EWheels have refused to recall the product.

The CPSC is urging people to stop using the unicycle and dispose of them in a recycling facility or household hazardous waste collection point. The commission also urges people not to buy or sell them due to the hazard.

The unicycles are being sold for between $1,200 and $1,350 online through EWheels and other retailers.

The unicycles have King Song printed on the unicycle’s pedals. They are white, silver, matte black or black with a black tire and have multi-colored lights that light up on the outside of the unit while in use. The unicycles have serial numbers that start with KS16S printed on a label on both pedals.

King Song KS-16S Electric Unicycle in white, silver, matte black and black (Photo//CPSC)

The CPSC encourages people to report dangerous products or product-related injuries on www.SaferProducts.gov.