COVID restrictions not holding back young Hoosier from helping the homeless this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic may be forcing gathering restrictions this Thanksgiving, but it is not stopping one young Hoosier from helping those in need.

“I didn’t get to do a lot of the things I wanted to do because of COVID,” explains 12-year old Reese Hamilton, “It’s when I told myself I was going to give up, and my Mom looked at me and said, ‘No we never give up, we don’t do that.’ Some people my age just worry about video games and Instagram, and that’s not what it’s about, and this world is dying.”

Hamilton first learned about Indy’s homeless population four years ago. He became determined to make an impact. In addition to also tackling violence and racial injustice with his own peace marches, Hamilton has been organizing annual Thanksgiving giveaways to help those in need.

“What made me start this is basically world hunger, and people that don’t have things. People who have less than me. I want to help them out because I have so much. I am so lucky right now to have a home, and lights, and water.”

As COVID-19 began gripping his community it appeared all was lost. He is not giving up, however, and instead this year he is packing up non-perishable items, blankets, and hand warmers to create gift bags to pass out. He says in years past it generally took two to three weeks to get what is needed, but now he has only a week to pull it off, and he needs your help.

“Succeeding by helping other people, helps me succeed myself,” says Hamilton before speaking about more plans he has this holiday season, “For Christmas, I’m going to fill up stockings with toiletries and gifts.”

Hamilton will be giving out his Thanksgiving bags at Military Park. If you want to donate, Hamilton has a Go Fund Me page set up here take in monetary donations toward food and supplies.