COVID-19 vaccine sites added to Apple Maps

Apple Maps rolled out a new feature Tuesday to help people find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site.

According to Engadget, Apple users can find the locations by tapping on the search bar and then the COVID-19 Vaccines icon under the “Find Nearby” menu.

The vaccine sites should also appear when you ask Siri where you can get a vaccine.

Engadget says Apple uses the vaccine site listings from the Boston Children’s Hospital VaccineFinder database. Each site listing will include an address, phone number, hours of operation and a link to the site’s website.

There should be 20,000 listings at launch with more slated to come.

When doing a search of the greater Indianapolis area, 32 sites were shown.