COVID-19 vaccination hotline aims to help Spanish-speaking Hoosiers schedule appointments

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

INDIANAPOLIS– This weekend will see the opening of a new resource aimed at helping Spanish-speaking residents across Indianapolis and Marion County.

A vaccine registration hotline held completely in Spanish will be available Saturday. Bilingual volunteers will staff the hotline from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The hotline can be reached at 317-221-2100 or 317-327-2100.

Callers can get help setting up a vaccine appointment or ask any questions the may have about the vaccine. Officials hope this hotline will help Spanish-speakers feel more comfortable getting their shots.

There will also be medical professionals there to help answer specific questions and concerns.

“Right now we are seeing a gap in access for individuals that do not speak English to have access to the vaccination registration website,” said Project Manager Andre Zhangsonera.

State data shows that less than 2.5% of Hoosiers who have been vaccinated identify as Hispanic or Latino.