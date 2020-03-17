COVID-19 pandemic pushes college commencements online

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Universities from across Indiana are going digital for their commencement ceremonies amid concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic will stretch into the spring.

So far, Purdue University, Butler University and Indiana State University canceled their respective commencement ceremonies. Instead, they plan on providing a virtual commencement for the students to attend.

Both Purdue University and Indiana State University also announced that they would create an opportunity for the graduates to participate in a future in-person ceremony.

The colleges join a growing number of U.S. colleges that are canceling or postponing graduation ceremonies. The Associated Press reports that it’s rare but not unprecedented for colleges to cancel graduations.

Universities across the nation scrapped ceremonies in 1970 amid protests over the Vietnam War. More recently, ceremonies in Florida and Texas have been halted amid dangerous storms, but they were later rescheduled.

The coronavirus has infected around 128,000 people worldwide and killed over 4,700. The Associated Press reports that the death toll in the U.S. climbed to 39, with over 1,300 infections.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus in a matter of weeks.

Schools say they’re following the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and state health officials who are recommending against mass gatherings as the virus spreads. Governors in some states have called for limits on large events. But schools say it’s hard to forecast where things will stand in two months, and some say it would be premature to cancel.

Some colleges, however, said they’re canceling now so they don’t force parents to scuttle their plans at the last minute.