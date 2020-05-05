COVID-19 pandemic prompts another ‘Giving Tuesday’

INDIANAPOLIS — Charitable organizations have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say donations are down, and many organizations say the need is greater than ever.

Today, nonprofits, charities and organizations around the world are hosting a special “Giving Tuesday Now” as an “emergency response to an unprecedented need.”

This new global day of giving and unity is in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday .

The hope is “to create a wave of generosity, citizen engagement, action from business and philanthropy, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world,” according to the Giving Tuesday Now website.

Places like the Salvation Army say their donations are down, and they’re helping more people than ever before.

“This changed overnight. So what normally was 15-20 people coming into a location a day needing help is now 100,” explained Divisional Commander Major Robert Webster of the Salivation Army Indiana.

Many nonprofits are also not looking for monetary donation but your time and support during these challenging times.