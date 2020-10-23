COVID-19 impacting fall sports in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Coronavirus has impacted fall sports across Indiana.

Six Indiana football teams and 15 volleyball teams are ending their tournament runs early because players either tested positive for the virus or have to quarantine after close contact. The Indiana High School Athletic Association says most schools have been able to pull off a season without any issues.

State leaders have put out requirements for regular testing and face masks. That’s being supervised on the court, on the field, but at home it’s different.

“They’ve gotta be very cautious of where they spend their time outside of their school and outside of their team,” Paul Neidig, commissioner of the IHSAA said. “If it’s going to a birthday party or going to a gathering, of people you’re not normally with, there’s a good chance of exposure.”

There’s also no database for athletes who have tested positive so schools are relying on families to self-report.