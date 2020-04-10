COVID-19 deaths rise to more than double flu season deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health show that COVID-19 deaths have more than doubled over the total season’s flu deaths.

Flu deaths in Indiana have risen to 118 as the state deals with an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of Friday, 90 of Indiana’s 92 counties have reported cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19. So far, there have been 6,907 reported positive cases and 300 deaths.

In comparison, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 118 influenza-related deaths as of April 4. As of that day, there were 248 COVID-19 deaths.

Indiana Flu vs COVID-19 deaths (Data//ISDH)

The Indiana State Department of Health noted that influenza-associated deaths are reportable if either laboratory-confirmed or listed as the cause of death on the death certificate. However, influenza testing at the ISDH Laboratory has been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 response.

The department also noted that the COVID-19 outbreak may affect healthcare-seeking behavior, which in turn would impact Indiana’s sentinel and syndromic ILI data.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said influenza activity continues to decrease. However, laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalization rates are higher overall than in most recent seasons. Flu rates for children and adults this season are surpassing rates reported during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

The agency estimates that so far this season there have been at least 39 million flu illnesses, 410,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths from flu. This compares to 459,165 COVID-19 cases and 16,570 deaths from COVID-19 since January 21, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan.

However, the CDC shows more people have died from COVID-19 than flu during the time that COVID-19 has been reported in the United States.

National flu vs COVID-19 deaths (Data//CDC)

If you’re sick with even mild flu symptoms, health officials are asking that you stay away from emergency rooms.

The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Everyone Should

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Stay home as much as possible .pdf iconexternal icon

.pdf iconexternal icon Put distance between yourself and other people.

Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.

Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker.

Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

More details: Cloth Face Covers

Cover coughs and sneezes

If you are in a private setting and do not have on your cloth face covering, remember to always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily . This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

To disinfect:

Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work. Use disinfectants appropriate for the surface.

Options include:

Diluting your household bleach.

To make a bleach solution, mix: 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water

OR 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of waterFollow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.

To make a bleach solution, mix: Alcohol solutions.

Ensure solution has at least 70% alcohol.

Ensure solution has at least 70% alcohol. Other common EPA-registered household disinfectants.

Products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens pdf icon[7 pages]external icon claims are expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder to kill viruses. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products (e.g., concentration, application method and contact time, etc.).