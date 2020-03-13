COVID-19 concerns close Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis will be closed until further notice as they work the prevent the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, the organization said it made the decision after health officials encouraged the public to take proactive steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

While there are not aware of any cases of COVID-19 among their club members, they made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

You can read the full statement below:

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis prioritizes the health and safety of our members, Clubs, team members and volunteers. Health officials are encouraging the public to take proactive steps to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading and in consideration of the health of our families, we will be closing all 10 Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis sites following dismissal today, Thursday, March 12, 2020. We will remain closed until further notice and will work in consultation with healthcare experts to make the best path to re-opening the Clubs. While we currently have no cases of COVID-19 that we are aware of amongst our Club members, we are a gathering place for children from many different communities and have made this decision out of an abundance of caution following notification of school closures for many of the kids we serve. We realize that members depend on Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis for meal service and will be directing families via our website and social media channels to where, through community response agencies and the Indianapolis Public Schools COVID-19 webpage (www.myips.org), they can continue to receive meals throughout this closure period. As always, our number one focus remains on providing safe environments for our city’s youth. Updates can be found on our website at www.bgcindy.org and on our social media channels.” Maggie A. Lewis, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis