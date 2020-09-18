COVID-19 claims the life of longtime theatre director in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 has claimed the life of a longtime theatre director right here in Indy.

The 65-year-old Bryan Fonseca co-founded Pheonix Theatre and ran it for 35 years before he started the Fonseca Theatre Company. He passed away Wednesday night from complications related to coronavirus.

The shows he produced were known to star folks from diverse backgrounds and to confront the audience about difficult issues.

“That was what Bryan always wanted to do, was not just creating entertainment, but also to create change,” Patricia Castañeda, board president for the Fonseca Theatre Company said. “I’ve heard time and time again, from artists in this community, who became artists because of him.”

The Fonseca Theatre Company is taking time away to regroup and envision what its future looks like. It wants to continue Fonseca’s legacy and hopes to reopen next spring.