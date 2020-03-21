COVID-19 cases jump to 126 in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana now has 126 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That’s up from 79 cases reported Friday.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 34 Indiana counties, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Counties reporting cases for the first time are Delaware, Elkhart, Hancock, Harrison, Miami and Scott counties.

The ISDH says the new cases involve residents of Allen (3), Clark (3), Delaware (1), Elkhart (1), Greene (1), Hamilton (5), Hancock (1), Harrison (1), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (2), Lake (1), LaPorte (1), Marion (22), Scott (1) and Vigo (1) counties.

Marion County has 46 confirmed cases, the most in the state.

Three people have died from the virus--two patients in Marion County and one patient in Johnson County.

The new numbers show 833 people have been tested statewide.

Here's the case breakdown by county:

Adams: 1

Allen: 4

Bartholomew: 1

Boone: 2

Clark: 4

Delaware: 1

Elkhart: 1

Fayette: 1

Floyd: 2

Franklin: 2

Grant: 1

Greene: 1

Hamilton: 10

Hancock: 1

Harrison: 1

Hendricks: 6

Howard: 5

Jennings: 1

Johnson: 7

Lake: 7

LaPorte: 2

Madison: 1

Marion: 46

Miami: 1

Noble: 1

Owen: 1

Scott: 1

Shelby: 1

St Joseph: 6

Tippecanoe: 2

Vanderburgh: 1

Vigo: 2

Wayne: 1

Wells: 1

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.