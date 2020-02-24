Court records show mother helped turn in her teenage son accused of killing siblings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Newly released court records are shedding light on what led to the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a brother and sister last year.

Lometreus Sanders will be tried as an adult.

According to court records, just 24 hours after the double murder near 42nd and Post, the suspects mother contacted police and said she believed her son committed the crime.

City leaders praised that mothers courage and hope it serves as an example to everyone.

"It’s important to look at these examples, it’s not snitching, it’s protecting your families protecting your neighborhoods," said director of Indy's Community Violence Reduction program Shonna Majors.

15-year-old Ashlynn Nelson and 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson were shot to death getting ready for school inside their apartment.

Later that same day, police released pictures of the accused killer and within 45 minutes detectives got a call from the suspect's classmate. A short time later, the mother of Lometreus Sanders also came forward and helped turn in her own son.

According to the affidavit, Sanders at first denied taking part in the double killing, but later confessed to the crime.

"It’s called accountability and I think people are fed up enough they want to see people held accountable for their actions," said Majors.

Majors also hopes the double murder sparks a larger discussion about the ways to help kids avoid a life of violence.

"A lot of these kids can’t see past the age of 21 for living their life," said Majors. "We have a culture change that needs to occur first of all."

Majors believes the case against Sanders proves again that police need the community’s help to solve crimes and make the city a safer place to live.

"Every little piece of this quilt of our community matters. I really want people to understand the government can’t do it for you. We want to do it alongside you," said Majors.

The suspect who is now 16-years-old is set to make an initial court appearance in adult court Tuesday morning.

