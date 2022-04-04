INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a woman driving home after dropping off her sister at the airport ran over 59-year-old Carol Miller, resulting in her untimely death.

The court documents detail what police found out about the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue hit and run that happened on March 18. That day proved to be dangerous, with five people killed in separate incidents.

In the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue hit and run, officers arrived to find Miller unresponsive. She died at the scene. Police were able to identify a suspect vehicle in the case.

In the court documents, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department states a detective found the vehicle near the intersection of Fox Glen Drive and Copper Hill Drive. Pieces recovered at the scene matched the vehicle.

When a tow truck arrived to take the vehicle for further investigation, the court document states a woman named Michaela Voyles came out to ask what was going on. When police asked her if she knew anything about the crash, she reportedly denied knowing anything.

Michaela’s mother also walked up to the scene. That is when the court document states Voyles told her mother, “Mom, they are about to lock me up.”

Police and the two women went to Voyles’ mother’s home to talk about what was going on. After learning that she ran over someone, and that person died, Voyles told the police her story.

Voyles dropped her sister off at the airport early that morning. On her way back, she got off Southeastern Avenue. The court document states she claimed she did not know she hit someone.

Police were able to confirm that Voyles dropped someone off at the airport. Social media photos from her sister also confirmed that story.

The court document states that a witness in the case told police that the vehicle Voyles was driving was weaving in and out of traffic erratically. The driver approached the witness quickly, attempting to pass them several times.

Eventually, the court document states, the driver sped around the witness as they were beginning to turn onto East Troy Avenue. The witness saw a woman walking and the driver hit the pedestrian at a high rate of speed before continuing without stopping.

Voyles was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury. An initial hearing in the case took place Monday. A bail review hearing is set for Wednesday.