COURT DOCS: Suspects in east side robbery looking for rent money

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents allege the three men arrested in connection with a robbery turned shooting on Indy’s east side told police they were out of money and decided to rob someone to pay the rent.

The robbery happened in the parking lot of the Budget 8 Inn on East 21st Street on January 15. The victim told police he was shot while heading back to his vehicle. He ran away, but the shooter caught up to him and hit him in the head with the gun.

The victim told police the shooter took his keys and phone before he was able to get back up and run away, flagging someone down to get help.

Police were able to get video from the motel that showed the shooter go to to one of the rooms and meet up with two men and a woman. The IMPD SWAT team served a search warrant at the motel room after audio announcements and a flash-bang.

A search of the room determined it was rented to Adeline Brumley and Kaylee Blankenship. Police took Simeon Tucker, Octavius Smith, Antonio Hurst, Sabrina Hurst and Kaylee Blankenship into custody.

While speaking with Tucker, the court document indicates that he told police that they were out of money and Smith and Antonio decided to rob someone and take the money in order to pay the next week’s rent at the motel. Tucker said Smith gave him the weapon for the robbery.

The document goes on to say Tucker shot at the victim and chased him until he got the victim’s keys and phone. Police say Tucker told them he destroyed the phone, but kept the keys to take the victim’s vehicle.

Police say they found the keys and gun inside the motel room and the clothing the three were wearing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.