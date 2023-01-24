ANDERSON, Ind. – An argument between a father and son over a borrowed car led to a deadly shooting in Anderson, police say.

Jansen Wade, 31, is charged with murder, robbery and criminal recklessness in connection with the death of his father, 52-year-old Jerry Wade. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the 500 block of West 2nd Street.

According to court documents, a Lapel police officer responded to a shots fired call in the area and found Jansen Wade waving around a handgun. The officer ordered Wade to drop the weapon; Anderson officers arrived and secured Wade and his firearms. Wade was in possession of two plastic bags containing what appeared to be fentanyl pills, according to court documents.

Jerry Wade had been shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

A witness said he had loaned his car to Jerry Wade. Upon discovering Jansen Wade was using the car, he wanted it back. When the man went to retrieve his car on Jan. 13, he saw Jansen and Jerry Wade arguing on the driver’s side. Jerry Wade was “yelling at Jansen about taking the car,” the witness said.

The witness heard five gunshots, he told police, and said Jansen Wade pointed the gun at him and ordered him to hand over his phone. The man turned over his phone and took off running; he said Wade fired two shots at him.

The witness didn’t recall seeing Jerry Wade hit his son during their argument, telling police he “did not see any physical altercation between the two.”

When police interviewed Wade, he said his father yelled at him because he wasn’t supposed to be driving the car. In Wade’s account, the argument became physical, with his father hitting him in the ribs and, at one point, dragging him across concrete.

Wade told police he thought his father had a knife, which is why he shot him. Investigators didn’t recover a knife at the scene, according to court documents.

Wade said didn’t point his gun at the witness and only chased after him because he wanted him to “come back to talk to police.” He admitted to firing shots at the man, police said, and did ask him for his phone.

Wade entered a not guilty plea during his initial hearing on Monday, according to court records.