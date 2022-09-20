MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was shot in the face during a reported exchange of gunfire after a robbery, court documents indicate.

In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Brock Watson, police say the shootout happened after he and another person met up with two people to buy marijuana.

One of the people reporting the robbery told the police that he chased the people who robbed him. He told police that he shot his shotgun after someone fired a round toward him.

Police were able to identify Watson as a suspect in the case after reviewing surveillance video and Facebook activity.

Three days after the reported robbery, the document states officers were called to a Muncie residence on a reported shooting. However, when they arrived, they determined the shooting happened days ago and Watson was overdosing.

The document said Watson was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for surgery “as a direct result of being shot in the face with the shotgun.”

While he was in the hospital, the document said police heard from several people that recalled when Watson contacted them and said he had been shot. They told police that Watson told them that his friend robbed someone and he didn’t know that it was going to happen.

Watson was able to leave the Indianapolis hospital without being arrested. The document said they found out he was staying with his dad but was in town with his stepmother and girlfriend. Police said they were able to find him and take him into custody.

While in police custody, the document states he admitted to being at the robbery and entering the home. Police said he told them he was armed with his roommate’s handgun and fired it, but said it was because he was shot at first.

Watson faces a preliminary charge of armed robbery. He was being held Tuesday in the Delaware County jail.